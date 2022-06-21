Swiss Exports Rise In May

Switzerland's exports grew for the first time in three months in May, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.

Exports climbed by a real 2.4 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in April.

Imports rose sharply by 7.1 percent from April, when they fell by 4.2 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest monthly growth in two years.

In nominal terms, exports gained 1.2 percent in May and imports surged 10.3 percent.

The latest upturn in exports was driven primarily by outflows of jewelry, vehicles, and precision instruments.

Imports of chemical-pharmaceutical products, jewelry, and vehicles increased notably in May, while only energy products declined.

The trade surplus shrank to CHF 2.028 billion in May from CHF 3.611 billion in April.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 13.6 percent year-on-year in May.

