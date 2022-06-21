Poland Average Gross Wages Rise Less Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased less than expected in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Average gross wages and salaries increased 13.5 percent yearly in May. Economists had expected a 14.6 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 3.4 percent in May, agency said.

At the same time, average paid employment gained 2.4 percent annually in May. Economists had expected a growth of 2.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.1 percent in May, data showed.

