Belgium Consumer Confidence Improves Further

Belgium's consumer confidence showed its recovering trend for the third straight month in June, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -11 in June from -13 in the previous month.

Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months improved in June, with the corresponding index rising from May's -35 to -31.

The index measuring households' financial situation over the next year rose marginally to -8 from -9. The saving expectations index also strengthened from 4 to 7.

Meanwhile, households were less optimistic regarding the job market over the coming twelve months, as the future unemployment index rose to 12 from 10.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.