Jack White Announces New 'Supply Chain Issues Tour' Dates

Jack White has added a batch of new dates to his ongoing "The Supply Chain Issues Tour."
Kicking off in Flint, Michigan, on August 20, the tour continues throughout September across the Southeastern and Southwestern portions of the United States.
The South American leg of the tour will take place in October.
The already announced "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" includes a U.S. leg, followed by a European leg that runs through mid-July, and a concert in Japan on July 30.
Presales for the new dates began Tuesday for Vault Members and continue throughout the week until general on-sale begins Friday at 10 am Local Time.
"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" is in support of White's fourth and fifth studio albums Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, respectively.
Upcoming tour dates:
06-27 London, England - Eventim Apollo
06-28 London, England - Eventim Apollo
06-30 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
07-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
07-02 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
07-04 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
07-07 Lyon, France - Le Radiant
07-10 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
07-12 Carcasonne, France - Festival de Carcasonne
07-14 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
07-15 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
07-16 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
07-18 Paris, France - L'Olympia
07-19 Paris, France - L'Olympia
07-20 Paris, France - L'Olympia
08-13 Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08-16 Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
08-17 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08-19 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
08-20 Flint, MI - The Whiting
08-21 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
08-23 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
08-24 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
08-25 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-27 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
08-29 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
09-15 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
09-16 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
09-17-18 Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
09-19 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09-20 Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
09-21 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
09-23 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
09-25 Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
09-27 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
09-30 Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
10-01 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
10-07-08 Guadalajara, Mexico - Tecate Coordenada
10-09 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center
10-14 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires
10-12 São Paulo, Brazil - Popload Festival
10-16 Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound Santiago
(Photo: David James Swanson)
