Jack White Announces New 'Supply Chain Issues Tour' Dates

Jack White has added a batch of new dates to his ongoing "The Supply Chain Issues Tour."

Kicking off in Flint, Michigan, on August 20, the tour continues throughout September across the Southeastern and Southwestern portions of the United States.

The South American leg of the tour will take place in October.

The already announced "The Supply Chain Issues Tour" includes a U.S. leg, followed by a European leg that runs through mid-July, and a concert in Japan on July 30.

Presales for the new dates began Tuesday for Vault Members and continue throughout the week until general on-sale begins Friday at 10 am Local Time.

"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" is in support of White's fourth and fifth studio albums Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, respectively.

Upcoming tour dates:

06-27 London, England - Eventim Apollo

06-28 London, England - Eventim Apollo

06-30 Cologne, Germany - Palladium

07-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

07-02 Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

07-04 Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

07-07 Lyon, France - Le Radiant

07-10 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07-12 Carcasonne, France - Festival de Carcasonne

07-14 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

07-15 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

07-16 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

07-18 Paris, France - L'Olympia

07-19 Paris, France - L'Olympia

07-20 Paris, France - L'Olympia

08-13 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08-16 Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena

08-17 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08-19 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

08-20 Flint, MI - The Whiting

08-21 Lewiston, NY - Artpark

08-23 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

08-24 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

08-25 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-27 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

08-29 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

09-15 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

09-16 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

09-17-18 Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

09-19 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09-20 Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

09-21 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

09-23 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

09-25 Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

09-27 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

09-30 Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

10-01 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

10-07-08 Guadalajara, Mexico - Tecate Coordenada

10-09 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

10-14 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

10-12 São Paulo, Brazil - Popload Festival

10-16 Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound Santiago

(Photo: David James Swanson)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News