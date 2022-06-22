Australia Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday see June results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, their scores were 55.7, 53.2 and 52.9, respectively.

Japan will see June results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in May, their scores were 53.3, 52.6 and 52.3, respectively.

Singapore will release May data for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 5.4 percent on year, while core CPI advanced an annual 3.3 percent.

Taiwan will provide May data for industrial production, retail sales and unemployment. In April, production was up 7.33 percent on year, retail sales rose 4.7 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.68 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (3.50 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) all unchanged.

Thailand will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 16.75 percent on year, slowing from 21.5 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.7 percent, down from 9.9 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.3 billion following the $1.91 billion shortfall a month earlier.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

