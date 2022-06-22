South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.5% In May

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - slowing from 1.6 percent in April.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products climbed 1.5 percent, manufacturing products were up 0.8 percent, utilities fell 1.1 percent and services rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped9.7 percent - unchanged from the previous month.

Agricultural prices rose 1.3 percent on year, while manufacturing products jumped 14.8 percent, utilities spiked 16.7 percent and services gained 3.2 percent.

Economic News

