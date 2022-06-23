Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 2.1 percent.

Singapore will provide May numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year. That follows the 2/2 percent monthly increase and the 6.2 percent annual gain in April.

China will see final current account data for the first quarter of 2022; the current account surplus was $118.4 billion in the three months prior.

Economic News

