Norway Jobless Rate Falls In April

Norway's unemployment rate declined marginally in April and employment increased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in January.

The unemployment rate for April indicates the average for March to May and that for January, reflects the average for December to February.

In March, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 93,000 in April from 98,000 in January, the agency said.

The number of employed persons increased to 2.859 million in April from 2.836 million in January.

Economic News

