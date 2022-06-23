Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Slows In May

Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in May, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Industrial output increased 4.48 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.42 percent gain in April.

Manufacturing output rose 5.14 percent in May, after a 6.56 percent increase in the previous month.

Water supply output gained 1.38 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production, and electricity, gas fell by 11.78 percent and 3.14 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.71 percent in May, after 3.76 percent growth in the prior month.

