Hungary Jobless Rate Continues To Fall

Hungary's unemployment rate continued to decline in the March to May period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 3.4 percent during the March-May period from 3.5 percent in the three months to April.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 170,300 during the February-April period from 181,100 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 9.9 percent in the three months ended May.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 66.2 percent in the March to May period.

Data also showed that the unemployment rate for the month of April eased to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in March. This was the lowest rate since February 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.