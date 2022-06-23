Sweden Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In May

Sweden's producer price inflation rose at a faster rate in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 24.4 percent year-on-year in May, following a 23.8 percent gain in April. In March, producer prices rose 24.5 percent.

Prices rose the most in the domestic market, up 22.8 percent in May.

Import prices increased 30.1 percent yearly in May and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 25.9 percent annually in May and increased 1.8 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in May.

