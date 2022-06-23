Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises In May

Taiwan's unemployment rate increased marginally in May, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.73 percent in May from 3.68 percent in April.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.19 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate increased to 3.68 percent in May from 3.62 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons grew by 5,000 to 434,000 in May from 429,000 in the previous month.

The total employment decreased by 44,000 persons from the prior month to 11.371 million in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.