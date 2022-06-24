European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from the UK and confidence from Germany are the major economic reports due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to fall 0.7 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent rise in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue revised quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the sequential growth of 0.3 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany ifo business confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is expected to fall slightly to 92.9 in June from 93.0 in May.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat releases business and consumer confidence survey results for June. Economists forecast the business confidence index to fall to 108.5 from 109.3 in May.



Also, Poland's unemployment data is due at 4.00 am ET. The jobless rate is seen at 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in April.

