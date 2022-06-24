Poland Jobless Rate Falls As Expected

Poland's unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month in May as expected, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate dropped marginally to 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in April. That was in line with economists' expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 99,200 in May from 100,800 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 25 age group, declined to 90,800 in May from 92,400 in the previous month.

