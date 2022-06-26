China Industrial Profits Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release May figures for industrial profits, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, profits were down 8.6 percent on month and up 3.5 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 2.1 percent on year, exports rose an annual 1.1 percent and the trade deficit came in at HKD36.6 billion.

Indonesia will see May numbers for M2 money supply; in April, M2 was up 13.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will see June results for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 67.81.

Japan will see final April figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in Mach, their scores were 100.8 and 96.8, respectively.

