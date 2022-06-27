Japan Leading Index Rises As Estimated In April

Japan's leading index improved to a 4-month high in April as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 102.9 in April from 100.8 in March. That was in line with flash data published on June 7.

A similar higher reading was seen in December last year.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation remained unchanged at 96.8 in April. The score matched the initial estimate.

The lagging index climbed to 96.4 in April from 95.3 in the previous month. This was the highest since April 2020. The April figure was revised down from 96.7.

