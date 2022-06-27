BoJ Summary Of Opinions: Policymakers Underscore Importance Of Wage Increases

The Bank of Japan should continue with its current monetary easing and support the to achieve a sustained rise in wages, policymakers said at the monetary policy meeting held on June 16 and 17.

In order to achieve the inflation target of 2 percent, wages should increase that help to push up demand.

However, with the output gap being negative, Japan's economy has not reached a situation where labor market conditions are likely to accelerate a rise in wages.

On this point, policymakers observed that the economic environment in Japan has been different from that in the United States and Europe, where monetary accommodation has been reduced.

"The continuation of monetary easing can be considered effective to encourage sustained wage hikes by firms," the summary showed.

Another member said that raising households' purchasing power and inflation expectations are necessary to achieve the price stability target in a stable manner.



One member observed that a rapid weakness of the currency has a negative impact on Japan's economy as it heightens uncertainties about the future, which makes it difficult to formulate plans.

At the June meeting, the board left the policy rate unchanged at -0.10 percent and the yield target at around zero percent.

