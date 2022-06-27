Pink Floyd To Release Physical Versions Of Ukraine Benefit Single 'Hey Hey Rise Up'

Pink Floyd will release on July 15 two physical versions of their first newly recorded music in over 25 years, "Hey Hey Rise Up."

The single, which was initially released digitally in April in support of the people of Ukraine, was No. 1 in 27 countries..

It will be available on 7" and CD single. Both formats will also feature a newly reworked version of "A Great Day For Freedom" taken from the band's 1994 album, The Division Bell.

The single will be available in Japan on August 3 and in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico on October 21.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason will be joined in the lead track by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox in the vocals. Long time Pink Floyd bass player Guy Pratt will be on bass and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

When the track was first recorded at the end of March, Andriy, who left his band's U.S. tour to return home and fight for his country, was in a hospital bed in Kyiv recovering from a shrapnel injury. Proceeds for the physical release and the ongoing digital proceeds will go to Ukraine humanitarian relief.

Talking about the inspiration for "Hey Hey Rise Up," Gilmour said, "Any war, but particularly a war that is started by a world superpower against an independent democratic nation, has got to raise enormous anger and frustration in one. It's an enormously difficult, frustrating, and anger-making thing that one human being could have the power to invade another independent democratic nation and set about killing the population. It's just obscene to an extent that is just beyond my belief".

The artwork for the track The Sunflower Look features a painting of the national flower of Ukraine with a twist by the Cuban artist Yosan Leon. The cover is a direct reference to the woman who was seen around the world giving sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers and telling them to carry them in their pockets, so that when they die sunflowers will grow.

