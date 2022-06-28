Malaysia PPI Inflation Rises In May

Malaysia's producer price inflation accelerated marginally in May, after easing in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices climbed 11.2 percent year-over-year in May, following an 11.0 percent rise in April. Prices have been increasing since February 2021.

Among sectors, prices for mining increased the most, by 20.6 percent annually in May, and prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 16.7 percent.

Manufacturing costs also registered a double-digit growth of 10.1 percent. Prices for water supply rose 1.2 percent, while those for electricity and gas supply dropped 0.6 percent.

On the basis of stage of processing, prices for crude materials surged 17.3 percent yearly in May and those for intermediate materials, suppliers and components gained 13.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices went up 1.2 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent increase in April.

