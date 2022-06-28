Denmark Retail Sales Fall In May

Denmark's retail sales declined in May after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in May, after a 1.1 percent growth in April.

The latest decline was led by a 1.6 percent fall in sales of food and grocery sales. Sales of other consumables decreased 0.9 percent, while those of clothing and other goods rose by 0.1 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales decreased 7.0 percent in May, after a 1.2 percent growth in the previous month. In March, sales dropped 10.6 percent.

For the March to May period, retail sales fell 5.6 percent annually and increased 0.2 percent quarterly.

