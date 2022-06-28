Lithuania Retail Sales Drop In May

Lithuania's retail sales dropped in May, which was the first fall in several months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in May, after a 2.7 percent increase in April.

Sale of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.3 percent annually in May and sales of mail orders or online sales declined 9.6 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles fell 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent in May.

