Slovakia Producer Prices Rise Further In May

Slovakia's producer prices continued to increase in May, though at a slower rate than in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 30.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 34.6 percent surge in April.

The domestic market prices grew 40.9 percent annually in May, slower than the 48.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying rose 37.9 percent yearly in May and those for manufacturing increased 21.4 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply were 76.1 percent higher in May compared to a year ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.6 percent in May, in contrast to a 6.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

Economic News

