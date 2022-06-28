Mexico Jobless Rate Rises More Than Forecast

Mexico's unemployment rate increased more than expected in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.3 percent in May from 3.0 percent in April. The rate was forecast to rise slightly to 3.1 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.

There were 1.9 million unemployed people in May, up from 1.8 billion in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent in May from 3.1 percent a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.