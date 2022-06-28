logo
Breaking News
  

Spirit Airlines Supports Merger With Frontier Airlines; Rejects JetBlue Airways' Sweetened Offer

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has rejected JetBlue Airways Corp.'s (JBLU) sweetened offer and has backed its merger deal with Frontier Airlines, Inc.

Spirit Airlines on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to its merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines. It also said that JetBlue's latest revised offer is still substantially below the potential $50 per share or more that could result from a merger with Frontier.

On Monday, JetBlue responded to Frontier Group's latest improved offer by sweetening its own bid, adding a monthly pre-payment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the deal's close. It also increased the breakup fee by $50 million to $400 million and a dividend to Spirit shareholders of $2.50 per share, up from a previous offer of $1.50 per share.

Earlier on Monday, Spirit Airlines received an open letter from Frontier Group noting that its latest takeover offer gives Spirit stockholders the opportunity to realize significant upside in excess of $50 per share, delivering superior value compared to JetBlue's proposal.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said, "The latest offer from JetBlue does nothing to address our Board's serious concerns that a combination with them would not receive regulatory approval. That unsolved issue, combined with the fact that their offer is still substantially below the potential $50 per share or more of value that we expect will result from a merger with Frontier, affirms our analysis that our merger agreement with Frontier provides more value and certainty to our stockholders."

Christie continued, "While we have engaged with JetBlue for weeks and provided them a level playing field on which they could make their best offer, unfortunately they have now turned to scurrilous rhetoric instead of a substantive improvement in their offer. We are focused on proceeding with our agreement with Frontier, and we appreciate the continued support of ISS and Glass Lewis as well as the feedback from many stockholders who intend to vote in support of the transaction."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Proposes Rule To Advance Consumer Access To OTC Drugs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing a rule that will broaden the range of nonprescription or over-the counter drugs available to consumers. The rule titled, "Nonprescription Drug Product with an Additional Condition for Nonprescription Use," is intended to increase options for the development of safe and effective nonprescription drugs.
US To Get 21 Mln Bottles Of Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula From Australia
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Australian organic infant formula and baby food producer, Bellamy's Organic, has agreed to send around 696,000 cans of general formula milk to the United States to meet the supply shortage. Under the FDA's enforcement discretion to source more infant formula to the U.S., the available Bellamy's Organic products include about 1.4 million pounds.
Flight Cancellations, Delays On The Rise In US
The U.S. air travel industry is going through its worst crisis since the troubled travel time during the peek pandemic struggles, with thousands of flights across the country being cancelled or getting delayed. The aviation crisis, as millions are preparing to travel during the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, is mainly attributed to the staffing issues at airlines, ...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap