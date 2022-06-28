Researchers Find New Treatment Method For Deadly Kidney Cancer

New research conducted by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has found out that resistance to treatment for a deadly form of kidney cancer is related to low mitochondrial content in the cell. When researchers increased the mitochondrial content with the help of an inhibitor, the cancer cells were responsive to the treatment. The findings, which are published in Nature Metabolism, offer new hope for treatment of life-threatening kidney cancer.

Mitochondria produces energy for the cell and needs oxygen to do so. As such, they are the most oxygen-demanding component of the cell. However, knowledge about how mitochondria adapt in a low-oxygen environment and are related to cancer therapy resistance is not yet known.

Healthy cells are stopped from becoming cancerous by a gene known as Von Hippel-Lindau or VHL. Normally, VHL breaks down another protein called HIF. Consequently, when VHL is mutated, HIF accumulates and causes a disease called VHL syndrome in which the cells react as if they lack oxygen despite oxygen being present. VHL syndrome increases to a great extent the risk of tumours, both benign and malignant. VHL syndrome-induced kidney cancer has a poor prognosis, with a five-year survival rate of barely 12 percent.

In the present study, the researchers examined the protein content of cancer cells from patients with different variants of VHL syndrome, and how they differed from another group of individuals with a special VHL mutation called Chuvash, a mutation involved in hypoxia-sensing disorders without any tumor development. Those with the Chuvash VHL-mutation had normal mitochondria in their cells, while those with VHL syndrome mutation had few.

To increase the amount of mitochondrial content in VHL related kidney cancer cells, the researchers treated these tumours with an inhibitor of a mitochondrial protease called "LONP1." The cells then became susceptible to the cancer drug sorafenib, which they had previously resisted. In mouse studies, this combination treatment led to reduced tumor growth.

Commenting on the findings, the study's first author Shuijie Li, postdoctoral researcher, said, "We hope that this new knowledge will pave the way for more specific LONP1 protease inhibitors to treat VHL-related clear cell kidney cancer. Our finding can be linked to all VHL syndromic cancers, such as the neuroendocrine tumours pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, and not just kidney cancer."

