South Korea Consumer Confidence Ebbs In June - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea took a hit in June, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a consumer confidence index score of 96.4 - down from 102.6 in May.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was two points lower than in May, at 87, while the outlook was five points lower at 88.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was one point lower than in May, at 97 and the outlook was two points lower at 114.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 14 points lower than in May, at 60, and the outlook was 15 points lower at 69.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.9 percent.

Economic News

