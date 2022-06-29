European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash inflation data from Germany and economic confidence from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases household lending data for May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for June and retail sales for May. EU harmonized inflation is seen at 8.7 percent versus 8.5 percent in May.

In the meantime, economic confidence survey data is due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release monetary aggregates for May. Economists forecast M3 to climb 5.8 percent on year after rising 6.0 percent in April.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission is set to issue eurozone economic confidence survey results. The economic sentiment index is expected to ease to 103.0 in June from 105.0 in May.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 8.0 percent from 7.9 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.