Turkish Economic Confidence Lowest In 13 Months

Turkey's economic confidence weakened to the lowest in over a year in June, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 93.6 in June from 96.7 in May. The decline was driven by deterioration in consumer, manufacturing, services and retail trade confidence indices.

The latest sentiment was the lowest since May last year, when the reading was 92.8.

The confidence index for the manufacturing industry fell to 104.6 in June and the measure for services declined to 119.6.

The sentiment index in retail trade weakened to 118.7, while that in construction rose to 83.0.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 63.4 in June from 67.6 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.