logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Portugal Consumer Confidence Weakens In June

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Portugal's consumer confidence decreased in June, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence indicator fell to -32.5 in June from -30.1 in May.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to -3.6 in June from -4.1 in the previous month, while the construction sector morale fell to -7.4 in June from -2.9 May.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to 3.1 in June and the confidence measure in the services sector rose marginally to 22.7.

The economic climate indicator fell to 1.7 in June from 1.8 in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap