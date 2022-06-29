Portugal Jobless Rate Rises In May

Portugal's unemployment rate increased slightly in May after remaining steady in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.1 percent in May from 5.9 percent in April.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.

There were 314,100 unemployed people in May, up from 307,700 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, declined to 19.8 percent in May from 20.6 in April.

The employment rate came in at 63.3 percent in May, down from 63.7 percent in the preceding month.

