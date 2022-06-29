Washington DC Council Allows Adults Aged Over 21 Easy Access To Medical Marijuana

A proposal passed by the Washington D.C Council on Tuesday will soon allow residents who are 21 years and older to self-certify their eligibility for purchasing marijuana for medical purposes.

The cannabis bill is the latest attempt by lawmakers to show support for the city's medical marijuana industry, which they said lost to more easily accessible marijuana "gifting" shops operating in the district.

Unregulated gifting businesses, which offer clients cannabis so long as they purchase another item like a sticker or poster, become popular after 2014, when recreational marijuana use and possession were legalized in the district, but not sales. Entrepreneurs say the gifting method was a way out of the restrictions imposed by the Congress, which stopped D.C from controlling its sales.

DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and other lawmakers are critical of the 40-plus marijuana gifting shops in the district, arguing that these "grey market" businesses pull residents away from the city's seven regulated medical marijuana dispensaries, which are subject to taxes.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously passed an emergency bill that focused only on the self-certification aspect. Mendelson has argued that obtaining a practitioner's recommendation for medical marijuana is cumbersome, bringing about delays for residents who need treatment, especially those who are uninsured or lack financial resources, pushing them toward gifting businesses instead.

The Bill said, "Permitting patients to self-certify will provide a critical stopgap measure to help legal marijuana dispensaries retain and even win back medical marijuana patients from the illicit grey market."

In a statement, the i-71 committee, which advocates for the city's marijuana gifting businesses, said that they were supportive of a bill, in part because it increases access to marijuana "without harming legacy cannabis operators in the process."

Earlier this year, the council had okayed a bill, which allows residents 65 and older to self-certify for medical marijuana until September 30; everyone who self-certifies will be enrolled in the city's medical marijuana registry. Mendelson has vowed to pursue stronger penalties against gifting shops.

