Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release preliminary May figures for industrial production, housing starts and construction orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Output is expected to slip 0.3 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year after falling 1.3 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year in April. Housing starts are tipped to rise

South Korea will provide May numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year after sinking 3.3 percent on month and climbing 3.3 percent on year in April. Retail sales were down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.5 percent on year in April.

China will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from the National Bureau of Statistics, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.5 - up from 49.6 in May. The non-manufacturing PMI had a score of 47.8 in the previous month and the composite was at 48.4.

Hong Kong will release May numbers for retail sales; in April, sales were up 8.1 percent on year.

Thailand will provide May figures for current account and for its coincident index. In April, the current account deficit was $3.4 billion, while the score on the coincident was 128.81.

Australia will release May figures for private sector credit; in April, credit was up 0.8 percent on month and 8.6 percent on year.

