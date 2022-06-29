South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.1% In May

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 3.3 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 7.3 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.3 percent).

The index of all industry production added 0.8 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year.

Economic News

