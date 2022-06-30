Estonia Retail Sales Growth Eases In May

Estonia's retail sales rose at a softer pace in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

Retail turnover increased 2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 12 percent rise in April.

"In May, the increase in turnover was primarily influenced by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, where turnover grew by 8 percent compared to May 2021," Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 7.0 percent in May. On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged monthly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.