Germany Import Price Inflation Slows More Than Expected

Germany's import price inflation eased more than expected in May, though still remained high amid surging energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Import prices grew 30.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 31.7 percent rise in April, which was the fastest growth since the first oil crisis in 1974. The expected increase was 31.5 percent.

The overall annual growth in May was largely caused by a 143.8 percent jump in energy costs due to a price increase for natural gas imports.

Prices for natural gas were three times higher in May compared to last year, rising by 235.6 percent.

Imported intermediate goods were 24.5 percent more expensive than in the last year. Prices of imported capital goods showed an increase of 8.1 percent and those of consumer goods rose 13.1 percent.

Prices of durable consumer goods climbed 9.4 percent and imported agricultural goods prices were up 23.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, import prices increased 0.9 percent from April, when they rose by 1.8 percent. It was forecast to grow by 1.6 percent.

Data showed that export price inflation eased marginally to 15.9 percent in May from 16.0 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month, export prices moved up 0.6 percent, following a 0.8 percent rise in April.

