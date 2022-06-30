Hong Kong Retail Sales Fall In May

Hong Kong's retail sales declined in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The value of retail sales declined 1.7 percent annually in May, after an 11.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

Likewise, the retail sales volume decreased 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, in contrast to the 8.0 percent growth in April.

The sales value of consumer durable decreased 11.9 percent annually in May.

Sales for department stores, and clothing, footwear and allied products declined by 4.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Sales of supermarkets fell 5.2 percent.

As long as the local epidemic situation remains under control, retail businesses should continue to revive, a government spokesman said.

