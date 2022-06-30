Austria Producer Price Inflation Slows In May

Austria's producer price inflation moderated in May but remained at a high level due to the increase in energy prices, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Producer prices rose 20.9 percent year-over-year in May, after a 21.6 percent increase in April.

Energy prices alone surged 50.1 percent annually in May and those for intermediate goods registered an increase of 19.5 percent.

Prices for consumer goods and capital goods grew 6.4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in May, after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.

Economic News

