Denmark Jobless Rate Steady At 2.5%

Denmark's unemployment rate remained unchanged in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in May, same as seen in April.

Gross unemployment rose by 800 persons to 71,300 in May from 70,500 in the preceding month.

The increase in unemployment must be due to the newly arrived Ukrainian refugees who received cash benefits and at the same time be assessed as job-ready, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 1.0 percent in May.

