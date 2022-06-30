Italy Jobless Rate At 25-Month Low; PPI Inflation Eases Slightly

Italy's unemployment rate declined unexpectedly in May to reach its lowest level in just over two years, while producer price inflation slowed marginally, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 8.1 percent in May from April's steady rate of 8.3 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.8 percent.

The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent.

There were 994,000 unemployed people in May compared to 1.03 million in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, fell to 20.5 percent in May from 22.6 percent a month ago.

The employment rate came in at 59.8 percent in May versus 59.9 percent in the prior month.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation eased further to 34.6 percent in May from 35.3 percent in April.

Prices on the domestic market were 42.7 percent higher in May compared to last year, and foreign market prices rose 13.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month.

