Cryptos Drop Further, Bitcoin Falls Below $19k

Cryptocurrencies plunged further, with market cap falling to almost $860 billion versus $900 billion a day earlier. Market leader Bitcoin plunged below the $19k level, after a gap of almost 11 days. A steely resolve by central bankers to tame inflation has dampened investor sentiment across risk assets. Equity world wide are trading in deep negative territory with the Wall Street Futures trading more than 1 percent lower.

Overall crypto market capitalization has declined more than 3.8 percent in the past 24 hours. Only 1 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies is trading with gains of at least a percent. Stablecoin dominance is at 17.9 percent as compared to 17.3 percent a day earlier, amidst a fresh bout of crypto market volatility.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,191.67, having dropped 4.5 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC ranged between $18,993.40 and $20,357 in the past 24 hours. Only 46 percent of the BTC holders are in the money at current prices.

Ethereum is trading at $1,032.37, with steeper overnight losses of 7.2 percent. Ether's trading ranged between $1,118.85 and $1,017.07. Only 36 percent of the ETH holders are making profits at current prices.

3rd ranked Tether (USDT) traded between $0.9991 and $0.9987 in the past 24 hours. The USDT market cap dropped to $66.3 billion, versus $72.5 billion on May, 31.

4th ranked USDCoin (USDC) traded between $1.00 and $0.9997 in the past 24 hours. USDC market cap is at $55.8 billion versus $53.9 billion on May, 31.

5th ranked BNB is trading down 3.7 percent in the past 24 hours. Year-to-date losses exceed 60 percent.

6th ranked BinanceUSD (BUSD) traded between $1.00 and $0.9986 in the past 24 hours.

7th ranked XRP (XRP) and 8th ranked Cardano (ADA) have lost close to 5 percent. 9th ranked Solana (SOL) has shed closed to 7 percent. SOL has lost 82 percent in the year 2022.

10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 4 percent in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed outflow of $423 million for the week ended 24 June, far higher than the outflow of $39 million recorded in the previous week.

Bitcoin outflows totaled $453 million, versus inflows of $28 million in the previous week. Ethereum recorded inflows of $11 million versus, outflows of $70 million in the previous week.

Grayscale Investments has sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the regulator on Wednesday rejected its Spot Bitcoin ETF application. "If regulators are comfortable with ETFs that hold derivatives of a given asset, they should logically be comfortable with ETFs that hold that same asset", wrote Grayscale Investments in a blogpost in response to the SEC's rejection.

Data released just a while ago showed the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) based inflation readings remaining firm at 6.3 percent in May. Core PCE Price Index or the PCE excluding food and energy, a key indicator tracked by the Fed, however declined from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent.

