Brazil Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 2015

Brazil's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended May to reach its lowest level in seven years, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 9.8 percent in the March to May period from 11.2 percent in the December to February period.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 14.7 percent.

Moreover, the latest jobless rate was the lowest since the three months ended May 2015, when it was 8.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people in May was 10.6 million, which was 1.4 million lower than the level in April.

Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 56.4 percent in the March to May period from 55.2 percent in the December to February period.

There were 97.5 million employed people during the quarter ended May, reaching its highest level since data collection began in 2012.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.