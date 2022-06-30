Scientists Discover New Method To Get Past Tumor Defenses In Liver, Ovarian Cancer

When tumors grow in the human body, they develop around themselves a thick, hard-to penetrate wall of molecular defenses. It is very difficult for drugs to get past these walls. Recently, scientists at UT Southwestern have developed nanoparticles, which can break down the hard-to get past barriers around tumors to reach the cancer cells. After they cross the barrier, the nanoparticles release a gene editing system, which alters the DNA inside the tumor, thus stopping its growth and kickstarting the immune system.

The new nanoparticles, written about in Nature Nanotechnology, successfully stopped the growth and spread of ovarian and liver tumors in mice. The system brings forth a new path in the use of the gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 in cancer treatment, said study leader Daniel Siegwart, PhD, Associate Professor of Biochemistry at UT Southwestern.

Siegwart added, "Although CRISPR offers a new approach for treating cancer, the has been severely hindered by the low efficiency of delivering payloads into tumors."

Recently, CRISPR-Cas9 technology has become very helpful for researchers as it has shown them the method to selectively edit the DNA inside living cells. While the gene editing system can alter genes, which are fueling the cancer growth, delivering CRISPR-Cas9 to solid tumors has been challenging.

In the new work, to target cancer, the researchers began with the nanoparticles that they had already optimized to travel to the liver. They added a small piece of RNA, known as short interfering RNA or siRNA, which can shut off focal adhesion kinase or FAK, a gene, which plays an important role in holding together the physical defenses of a number of tumors.

In the newly engineered nanoparticles, the researchers encapsulated CRISPR-Cas9 machinery that could edit the gene PD-L1. Many cancers make use of this gene to produce high levels of the PD-L1 protein, which reduces the immune system's power to attack tumors. Scientists have earlier shown that disrupting the PD-L1 gene, in some cancers, can empower the immune system to kill cancer cells.

Siegwart, Zhang, and their colleagues tested the new nanoparticles in four mouse models of ovarian and liver cancer. They first showed that by adding siRNA to shut off FAK, the matrix of molecules around the tumors was less stiff and easier to penetrate than normal. Then, they studied the tumor cells and found that many more nanoparticles had reached the cells, effectively altering the PD-L1 gene.

Finally, they found that tumors in mice treated with the nanoparticles that targeted both FAK and PD-L1 shrank to about one-eighth the size of tumors treated only with empty nanoparticles. In addition, more immune cells got to the tumors and the treated mice survived for a longer period of time.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News