Australia Home Loan Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release May figures for home loans and building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In April, home loans were down 7.3 percent on month, investment lending fell 4.8 percent on month and building permits dipped 2.4 percent on month.

Economic News

