Tokyo Overall Inflation Climbs 2.3% On Year In June

Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.4 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food prices, was up 2.1 percent on year - in line with expectations and up from 1.9 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.