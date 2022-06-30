Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Slows In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.

That's down from 50.8 in May although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Growth in manufacturing production returned in June, in line with a continued expansion in order book volumes. That said, growth of both output and new orders was only marginal, with the latter being the slowest seen in the current ten-month sequence of expansion.

Foreign client demand fell in June, and at the fastest pace for nine months. Inflationary pressures persisted in June. Higher prices for raw materials, following widespread product shortages, drove input costs up, according to panelists.

