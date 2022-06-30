Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Falls To 54.0 In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.0.

That's down from 54.7 in May although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Business conditions have now strengthened in each of the past nine months. Further marked increases were seen in both output and new orders at the end of the second quarter, as relative market stability due to a lack of pandemic disruption enabled demand to grow.

Rates of expansion were particularly pronounced in the consumer goods category. Meanwhile, growth of new export orders quickened to the fastest pace in four months, despite some reports that shipping difficulties had limited opportunities to export.

