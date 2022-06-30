Thai Manufacturing Sector Fades In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.7.

That's down from 51.9 in May although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The headline PMI was consistent with a sixth month of improvement in the of the Thai manufacturing sector. That said, the rate of growth was mild and the slowest in the current sequence of expansion.

Looking beyond the headline figure, June data indicated that production across the Thai manufacturing sector expanded for a tenth month running. That said, the rate of growth fell considerably from May to a five-month low. Anecdotal evidence suggested that declining market demand weighed negatively on production volumes.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.