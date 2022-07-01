European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation, Factory PMI Due

Flash inflation and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Russia S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due for June.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland, Turkey and Hungary. Also, unemployment and harmonized consumer prices from Austria are due.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue Spain manufacturing PMI data. The PMI is seen easing to 52.1 in June from 53.8 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy manufacturing PMI data is due for June. Economists forecast the index to fall to 50.5 from 51.9 in May.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 52.0 in June, in line with flash estimate, but down from 54.6 in May.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in May is forecast to fall to 64,000 from 65,970 in April.

In the meantime, UK S&P Global/CIPS final manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to drop to 53.4 in June, as initially estimated, from 54.6 in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases eurozone flash inflation data for June. Inflation is expected to rise to 8.4 percent from 8.1 percent in May.

