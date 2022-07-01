Indonesia Inflation Increases Sharply In June

Indonesia's consumer prices increased at a faster than expected rate in June, data from statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 4.35 percent year-over-year in June, following a 3.55 percent rise in May. Economists had expected inflation to accelerate to 4.17 percent.

Core inflation was 2.63 percent in June, while economists had forecast 2.72 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.61 percent in June, following a 0.40 percent increase in the previous month. The expected monthly inflation was 0.44 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most, by 1.77 percent annually, and transportation costs increased 0.30 percent from the previous month.

Prices for household equipment, equipment and routine maintenance, and clothing and footwear grew by 0.53 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.

Prices for increased 0.17 percent and those of recreation, sports, and culture groups rose 0.12 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.