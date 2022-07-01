Amended: Brazil Producer Price Inflation Rises In May

Correction: The latest data available is for May

Brazil's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in May, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The producer price index climbed 19.15 percent year-over-year in May, following an 18.16 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to last year, mining industry prices grew 0.62 percent, while manufacturing industry prices jumped 20.53 percent.

The overall rise in PPI inflation was largely driven by a 53.79 percent surge in costs for petroleum refining and biofuels. This was followed by a 35.88 percent spike in prices for chemical products.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.83 percent in May, after a 2.08 percent gain in April. This was the fifth successive monthly increase.

